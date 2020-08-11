Tennessee Department of Education releases Schoolnet, Innovative Assessment Platform

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released Schoolnet, the online platform to house the department’s suite of free and optional assessment supports for the 2020-21 school year.

Now more than ever, it is essential that school leaders, educators, and even parents can reliably benchmark student progress and receive actionable data for the coming school year.

The department is providing Schoolnet to districts based off feedback and requests from Tennessee teachers desiring a free, optional assessment platform that will house formative assessments, start of year checkpoints, and currently released TCAP items.

“Assessing student learning is an integral part of the Tennessee education system that enables us to know where students are progressing and how to better serve all students. As schools reopen this month, Schoolnet will provide critical tools for our educators to understand what their students need academically,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

“I am glad we can meet the need so many districts have expressed by providing a suite of free, optional innovative assessment supports to empower educators with earlier insights into student progress,” Schwinn stated.

Schoolnet will allow teachers, schools, and districts to create their own formative tasks and assessments for students to use while providing immediate, actionable data to help inform instruction.

The platform contains innovative, optional assessment tools aligned to Tennessee standards including:

Start of Year Checkpoints: These are intended to provide districts with information on student performance at the beginning of the year and help inform educators about student readiness for the year ahead.

These are intended to provide districts with information on student performance at the beginning of the year and help inform educators about student readiness for the year ahead. Mock Interim Assessments: These will be complete blueprint-aligned assessments that mirror the current TCAP summative assessments to give information on student performance in advance of end of year testing

These will be complete blueprint-aligned assessments that mirror the current TCAP summative assessments to give information on student performance in advance of end of year testing TCAP Item Bank: This will serve as a central location for released items from TCAP assessments for all tested grades and subject areas. Items will continue to be added regularly.

This will serve as a central location for released items from TCAP assessments for all tested grades and subject areas. Items will continue to be added regularly. Teacher-created Formative Assessments: Using the TCAP Item Bank, educators will be able to create their own formative tasks and assessments for students to use while providing immediate data to help inform instruction.

For access to additional resources related to reopening schools, visit the Tennessee Department of Education’s Reopening webpage: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.

For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact *protected email* .

Related Stories

Sections

Topics