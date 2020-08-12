APSU raises nearly $80,000 for Dr. Alisa White and Elliott Herzlich President’s Innovation Fund of Excellence

Clarksville, TN – To honor the contributions that APSU President Alisa White and her husband, Elliott Herzlich, have made during her tenure as the 10th president of Austin Peay State University, APSU has created the Dr. Alisa White and Elliott Herzlich President’s Innovation Fund of Excellence to ensure that future APSU presidents will have the means to support programs that will significantly impact the campus and the entire Clarksville and Middle Tennessee area.

“It’s been an honor for Elliott and me to serve Austin Peay and the community,” President White said. “We were privileged to join Austin Peay’s energetic and visionary team of faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends, and we know they’ll continue to do extraordinary work.”

This fund will continue the legacy that Dr. White has established as the University approaches 100 years of excellence in higher education. In the six years that Dr. White has been president, APSU has grown to achieve a record enrollment of more than 11,000 students, is now offering the University’s first doctoral-level programs and has launched the state’s first rotorcraft flight school that offers a bachelor’s degree through the APSU Aviation Science Program.

During her tenure, APSU athletics programs have also reached unparalleled levels of achievement, including the first football conference championship since 1977 and making the first ever appearance in the FCS playoffs.

“We are truly grateful to President White and Elliott Herzlich for all they have done for our campus and the surrounding community over the last six years,” Assistant Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “Dr. White’s leadership and stewardship has resulted in new and elevated standards of excellence for our students, faculty and staff. She and Elliott will always be a part of our Austin Peay family.”

To give to the fund, visit givetoapsu.com/PresidentsFund or contact the APSU Office of University Advancement at 931-221-7127.

