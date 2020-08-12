Clarksville area Pets of the Week for August 12th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of August 12th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Lucky is a handsome young male pit bull terrier. He is always happy and is a super sweet guy. Lucky would make an excellent companion.

Mabel is an adorable female domestic shorthair kitten. She is very curious and loves to play.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Berta is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She is a little shy and takes her time to warm up to people. She would love a quiet home without small children. Berta and her friend Phoebe have been together since they were kittens and need to be adopted together. Berta follows Phoebe everywhere. They are both very sweet and loving cats.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Lacie is a classic 1-year-old female tuxedo cat. She was living outside a business, making it on her own with a little help, when she was brought to the rescue. She is shy and will need a little time to adjust, but she seems sweet-natured. Lacie is vetted, litter trained, and spayed.

Find her at PetSmart by appointment only through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Glamour is a 1-year-old spayed female tabby. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Glamour is a very loving cat. She likes to hang-out with you, interrupted by some play time and a nap. F

ind her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mocha is a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever/mountain cur mix. She is house trained and prefers to be an only pet. Mocha is very loving and affectionate and just wants to be with you. She does best in a quiet environment. She loves to curl up next to you and loves attention.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Capone is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is house and crate trained and gets along great with children and most other dogs. He is a big boy who sometimes does not know his own strength. He is very treat motivated and loves to play with balls. Capone is truly a sensitive dog inside and out. He has some anxiety issues and needs a patient person to continue his progress.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Rosie is a beautiful 1-year-old spayed female jack Russell terrier mix. She is fully vetted, house trained, and has a microchip. Rosie knows how to use a doggy door. She gets along well with other dogs and would do best in a home with older children.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Tragic is an adult male pit bull terrier mix who came to the rescue because his owner could no longer care for him. He is a very happy and healthy boy. Tragic is house trained and would make a great companion.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920

