Clarksville-Montgomery County COVID-19 Dashboard by APSU GIS Center available to Public

Montgomery County, TN – A Clarksville-Montgomery County COVID-19 Coronavirus dashboard with extensive local COVID-19 Coronavirus related information is now open to the public.

Leaders from Clarksville and Montgomery County have been working with Austin Peay State University (APSU) GIS to develop a user-friendly dashboard that shows COVID-19 Coronavirus related data and resources specific to Clarksville-Montgomery County.

The dashboard is updated daily from the State of Tennessee’s database and can be found at https://bit.ly/2XTOXNM, and at mcgtn.org and cityofclarksville.com.

It provides easy to read charts on the total number of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases, total tests, negative tests, total confirmed, total recovered, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The dashboard also contains tabs that detail 14-day active cases, local COVID-19 Coronavirus resources, testing sites across the State of Tennessee, the State dashboard and links to the most up-to-date U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information.

“This dashboard is a comprehensive look at what is taking place in our own community. Partnering with the APSU GIS team has been fantastic. They are professionals at translating data into a usable form and we greatly appreciate their continued contributions,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County COVID-19 Task Force, made up of the County and City Mayors and leaders from the healthcare community and law enforcement, have been meeting regularly to discuss COVID-19 Coronavirus related information. The dashboard was shared yesterday in the task force’s web-based meeting. During that meeting, Montgomery County Mayor Durrett proposed that it be made available for the public to view. Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and the other task force members unanimously agreed that it should be shared.

“We have tools today to help us track and analyze data that we did not have available when we began this learning process on March 16th. This tool will be beneficial in helping the community visualize what is happening,” stated Tennova Healthcare Clarksville CEO Alex Villa.

For additional local resources on COVID-19 Coronavirus related information visit mcgtn.org.

