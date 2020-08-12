Clarksville Police Department Tactical Unit will be training in Downtown Area, Thursday

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Thursday August 13th, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm.

Members of the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will conduct training inside of 200 North Second Street which is a building scheduled for demolition.

The training will include use of explosives which may be heard in the surrounding downtown area.

