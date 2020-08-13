Clarksville Christian School Returns to Campus During COVID-19 Pandemic

Clarksville, TN – The energy was high as Clarksville Christian School began the 2020-21 school year on August 12th, 2020.

Wednesday marked the first day students, faculty and staff have been back on campus together since the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic started this past spring. Pre-K through 12th grade students were present on campus to begin the new year.

Over this past Summer, CCS established a COVID-19 Rapid Response Team made up of parents who are professionals and specialists in the healthcare field as well as health and safety.

School President, Dr. Brad Moser, remarked “we are incredibly grateful for the numerous hours and tremendous efforts this group has spent working with our leadership team to help ensure that we were ready to start back to school in person and on campus.”

“In addition to helping us start the school year,” Moser added, “our COVID-19 Rapid Response Team will provide guidance and consult throughout the year so we are prepared to navigate as circumstances continue to develop.”

In their guide, A Safe Return To Campus, CCS provided information to parents, students, and staff to make sure safety protocols and procedures were clear from the start. The plan is based on information from the American Academy of Pediatrics, The Montgomery County Department of Health, and other agencies as well.

CCS Parent, Jessica Stonesifer is cautiously optimistic, “I’m confident CCS has the best possible plan in place that puts our children’s safety first. My husband and I appreciate the common sense approach combined with guidance from our local health organizations.” Since this is a team effort both our faculty and staff look forward to providing our students the best quality education they deserve throughout the school year.

About Clarksville Christian School

Since their inception in 2007, Clarksville Christian School’s emphasis has been on the spiritual development of students. This, paired with the integration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) throughout all areas of their curriculum, has created a strong and vibrant campus environment. CCS strives to blend timeless principles for living with the latest approaches to learning.

CCS is accredited by ACSI and Cognia (formerly AdvancED) and seeks to provide Excellence in Education and Foundations in Faith. With nearly two dozen athletic teams, several clubs and student organizations, and many more extracurricular activities and events, the campus atmosphere in and out of the classroom allows students to thrive. CCS was voted “Best Private School” in Clarksville, TN, by Main Street Clarksville and The Leaf Chronicle.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics