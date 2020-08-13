|
Clarksville Police asks public’s help in locating runaway Fabian Lloyd
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is requesting assistance locating a runaway juvenile. Fabian Lloyd, age 16, B/M, he is 6’3″ tall, weighing approximately 150 lbs.
He was last seen leaving his residence on foot around 1:57am on August 2nd, 2020. He is currently on probation and has an ankle monitor however the battery is dead.
Lloyd is known to hang out in the Lincoln Homes area.
