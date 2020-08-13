Manna Cafe Ministries Celebrates 10 Years of Service, August 28th

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, August 28th, 2020, Manna Cafe Ministries is celebrating 10 years of serving the Clarksville-Montgomery County community at their Anniversary Gala from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at The Madison Room, 2231 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee, inside The City Forum.

“Manna served its first meal in March 2010,” said Kenny York, founder and director of Manna Cafe.





“It’s been a roller coaster ever since, but I am grateful to be able to celebrate 10 years of feeding the hungry, serving the poor, and advocating on behalf of the homeless,” York stated.

The event will feature dinner, live music from Syd Hedrick and Phalcons, a live painting by Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, and special guest speakers to include Kevin and Jenn Miller, Vicki York, and Ron Edmonson.

The event is an open invitation to the public. Ticket pricing varies: general admission is $55.00, table host tickets are $440.00, and table sponsorships are $500,00 each.

For those who are unable to attend in person, there will be a private live stream of the event. Virtual tickets are available by donation only.

“We would love for every current and past donor and volunteer to celebrate Manna’s 10-year anniversary with us, whether in person or online,” said Carlo Serrano, Manna Cafe’s Board Chair.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.mannacafeministries.com/events/manna-10th-anniversary

About the Manna Cafe Ministries

Manna Cafe Ministries is a 501c3 serving people in need in Clarksville-Montgomery County through mobile cafes, food box distribution, and other community programs. Manna Café strives to restore hope, dignity, self-reliance, community, and the love of God through Jesus Christ. We believe that it is God’s will that “the poor will eat and be abundantly satisfied” (Ps. 22:26).

