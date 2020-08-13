Manna Café Ministries to offer Basic Adulting Classes

Clarksville, TN – Starting Thursday, August 20th, 2020, Manna Café Ministries will offer a new program called Basic Adulting Classes. The classes are scheduled to take place every Thursday at the Refuge Community Center, 503 D Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.

Participants may choose from two timeslots each Thursday: 9:00am–11:00am (includes brunch) or 6:00pm–8:00pm (includes dinner). This program will run from August 20th until November 5th and is free of charge to the community.

Basic Adulting Class topics will include budgeting, buying a house, car maintenance, cleaning hacks, meal planning, cooking, legal aid, managing stress, credit scores, body language basics, and more.

Prizes and incentives along with the meal will be provided.

To sign up: email Doretha at *protected email* or text 931.449.0591.

For more information: email Doretha at *protected email* or call 931.647.5313.

