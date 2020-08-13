|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University receives estate gift in James G. and Christa N. Holleman Scholarship Endowment for APSU Students
Manna Café Ministries to offer Basic Adulting Classes
Clarksville, TN – Starting Thursday, August 20th, 2020, Manna Café Ministries will offer a new program called Basic Adulting Classes. The classes are scheduled to take place every Thursday at the Refuge Community Center, 503 D Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.
Participants may choose from two timeslots each Thursday: 9:00am–11:00am (includes brunch) or 6:00pm–8:00pm (includes dinner). This program will run from August 20th until November 5th and is free of charge to the community.
Basic Adulting Class topics will include budgeting, buying a house, car maintenance, cleaning hacks, meal planning, cooking, legal aid, managing stress, credit scores, body language basics, and more.
Prizes and incentives along with the meal will be provided.
To sign up: email Doretha at or text 931.449.0591.
For more information: email Doretha at or call 931.647.5313.
SectionsEducation
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville TN, Classes, D Street, Manna Café Ministries, Refuge Community Center
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed