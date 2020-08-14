APSU Students begin moving into rooms, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The fall move-in schedule at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will look a little different this year as the University strives to protect the well-being of its students.

Historically, move-in lasts three days, but in light of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and the need to keep people physically distanced, we have extended the move-in period to seven days.

This year’s move-in starts at 8:00am Saturday, August 15th, 2020, when students can move in on the second, third and fifth floors of Castle Heights.

All students must sign up for a move-in time slot through the MyAPHousing Portal.

The full schedule for move-in (by residence hall) is:

Blount Hall.

8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Sunday, August 16th.

Castle Heights.

Second, third, fifth floors: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Saturday, August 15th.

Fourth floor: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm

Emerald Hill Apartments.

8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Thursday, August 20th.

Governors Terrace North.

8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Monday, August 17th.

Governors Terrace South.

Upperclassmen students: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Friday, August 21st.

First-year students: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Monday, August 17th.

Hand Village Apartments.

Buildings 100-400: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Tuesday, August 18th.

Buildings 500-800: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Wednesday, August 19th.

Harvill Hall.

8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Monday, August 17th.

Eriksson Hall.

Upperclassmen students: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Thursday, August 20th.

First-year students: 8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Monday, August 17th.

Meacham Apartments.

8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Friday, August 21st.

Sevier Hall.

8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Sunday, August 16th.

Two Rivers Apartments.

8:00am-2:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm Thursday, August 20th.

To learn more

For more about housing, residence life and dining at APSU, go to www.apsu.edu/housing/.

Hungry?

To see when and where to eat on APSU campus during move-in week, go to https://dineoncampus.com/apsu/movein-week.

Need books, supplies and spirit gear?

The Ann R. Ross Bookstore – at its new location at Fourth and College streets – is open 7:30am-6:00pm Monday-Friday and 10:00am-4:00pm on Saturdays.

Visit https://apsu.bncollege.com/shop/apsu/home for more details.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics