Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 14th 2020

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be resurfacing on SR 13 from near US 41A (SR 12) (LM 19.60) to SR 48 (LM 21.25).

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.





Montgomery County

Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

Nightly, from 10:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

Nightly, from 10:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Cheatham County

Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

From now through October 2020, the roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

Davidson County

On Monday, August 17th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-65 northbound at MM 90 for maintenance activities.

On Wednesday, August 19th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on SR 155 (Briley Parkway) from MM 26-25 (James Avenue Bridge to Cumberland River Bridge) for paving work. There will be intermittent closures at the Centennial Boulevard ramps.

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) to I-65, including bridge expansion

Nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

Installation of sign structure on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 56

Nightly, from 8:00pm-6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 55 for demolition of median wall.

Dickson County

On Tuesday, August 18th, from 6:00pm-8:00pm, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 eastbound between MM 173-175 for slope mowing.

Robertson County

I-24 Resurfacing in Robertson County

Nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations (MM 17-25).

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

