Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park kicks off Saturday

Liberty Park Athletic Field remains the site Movies in the Park

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Movies in the Park presented by Kyrstin Frate with Keller Williams is back for a third time this summer.

“Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” will be shown on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at the Liberty Park Athletic Field. Activities will begin at 5:30pm, followed by the movie at sunset, which is around 7:30pm.

The first 40 guests will receive a free Movies in the Park popcorn bucket and one free bucket of popcorn provided by Loaves & Fishes TN. The branded bucket will allow guests to receive a $1.00 discount on popcorn at future Movies in the Park events this year.

Movies in the Park popcorn buckets and Twist and Chill fans will be available on a first-come basis. Food vendors Kadi’s Tacos & More and Kona Ice of Hopkinsville/Clarksville will be on site.

In addition, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program, K-Love 97.1 FM, and other sponsors will be at the event for pre-show fun.

Maggie Houts, Event Planning Specialist with Clarksville Parks and Recreation, said Movies in the Park has been popular this summer.

“Movies in the Park has been a wonderful and safe activity for the public during this time,” Houts said. “It’s been successful and we’re glad everyone is enjoying the event each month.”

The following safety guidelines remain in place:

Cloth face covers are encouraged and are required in communal areas.

Large white squares will be painted on the grass at Liberty Park Athletic Field to ensure that social distancing is maintained. Each square will be painted approximately 6-feet apart from each other. These squares will serve as seating areas.

A limited number of squares will be available, and squares will be assigned first-come, first served.

Food will be available for purchase on-site. Guests may bring a picnic dinner.

Guests are encouraged to use hand-sanitizing stations that will be placed throughout the event.

CDC guidelines and social distancing signage will be placed throughout the park.

Additional Movies in the Park sponsors include Altra Federal Credit Union, Urgent Team, Youth Villages, and Walmart.

For more about Movies in the Park, visit Clarksvilleparksrec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics