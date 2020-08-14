|
Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Extends Emergency Executive Order to Wear a Face-covering through August 24th
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, signed Emergency Executive Order 15 today to extend Emergency Orders 11, 12, 13 and 14 which requires that all residents, businesses, and visitors of Montgomery County wear face-coverings.
Emergency Order 11 states that cloth or other face-coverings that cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of the virus during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other action, shall be required in Montgomery County, Tennessee, within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments; in public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained; and within the publicly-accessible areas of business offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.
In addition, the order states that businesses and facilities shall post signage at public entrances informing patrons of the requirement to wear a mask within the establishment and shall enforce the requirement within the establishment.
Emergency Order 15 will go into effect at 12:01am on August 17th, 2020. and will expire on August 24th, 2020, at 12:01am unless sooner canceled or extended. The local state of emergency under this statute is limited to seven days, but it may be extended in seven-day increments.
Exceptions under the emergency order are:
A State of Local Emergency was declared on July 17th, granting to the County Mayor certain powers as allowed under TCA 58-2-110 that gives political subdivisions of Tennessee State Government, Montgomery County, the ability to waive procedures relative to the performance of public works and taking whatever prudent action is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.
For detailed COVID-19 Coronavirus related information in Clarksville, Montgomery County, a dashboard with charts on the total number of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases, total tests, negative tests, total confirmed, total recovered, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths, 14-day active cases, COVID-19 Coronavirus resources, testing sites across the State of Tennessee, the State dashboard and links to the most up-to-date CDC information can be found at mcgtn.org and cityofclarksville.com.
