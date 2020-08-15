Hopkinsville Community College adds new Hospitality Management Business Degree

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will begin offering a new hospitality management business degree when classes begin on August 17th, 2020.

Students can complete program in two years and earn both an associate of applied science (AAS) degree and a certificate in hospitality management.

The program can be completed in a traditional classroom setting or entirely online with the exception of the internship requirement at the end of the program.

According to HCC Business Administration Program Coordinator Diane Thomas, the College has plans to look for partnerships with local businesses in the hospitality industry that would support student internships.

The program includes a variety of specialized business courses that focus on tourism, marketing, management, business law and more.

“Our community and the surrounding region have an abundance of career opportunities in the hospitality field,” explained Thomas.

“We’ve seen growth locally in hotels, event centers and entertainment. Also, our proximity to a metro area like Nashville opens up a wide-range of options for those with hospitality degrees,” Thomas continued.

The hospitality management program is approved for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, which provides Kentucky residents who meet minimal requirements with up to 60 tuition-free credit hours.

For more information, contact Diane Thomas at 270.707.3897 or *protected email*

Visit https://rebrand.ly/HCCbusiness for details.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu

HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics