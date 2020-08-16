Honda recalls over 600,000 vehicles due to incorrect Instrument Panel Software

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Honda (America Honda Motor Company) is recalling certain vehicles due to Instrument Panel Software Incorrect/FMVSS 101/111.

Operating a vehicle without a functioning instrument panel or rearview camera display increases the risk of a crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V439000

Manufacturer Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)

Components: Electrical System, Back Over Prevention

Potential Number of Units Affected: 607,784

MAKE MODEL YEAR HONDA Odyssey 2018-2020 HONDA Passport 2019-2020 HONDA Pilot 2019-2021

Summary

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Odyssey, 2019-2020 Passport, and 2019-2021 Pilot vehicles. Incorrect instrument panel control module software can cause the instrument panel to not display critical information, such as engine oil pressure, speedometer, and gear selector position until the next ignition cycle.

Additionally, it can prevent the rearview camera image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 101, “Control and Displays” and 111, “Rearview Mirrors.”

Remedy

Honda will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the instrument panel control module software, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin September 23rd, 2020. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1.888.234.2138. Honda’s number for this recall is T89.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

