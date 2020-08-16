Marsha Blackburn Report: Tackling Conservative Censorship

Washington, D.C. – There is no denying the influence that Big Tech has over our lives. But increasingly, companies like Google and Twitter have become comfortable with abusing Section 230 protections. Silicon Valley has crossed the line with irresponsible content moderation and outright censorship of conservative voices.

Conservatives have suffered under liberal mob rule. You may remember that in 2016, producers of the Christian film “I’m Not Ashamed” had to fight the content moderators at YouTube to keep the film’s trailer running on the platform. They are not alone.

Our wonderful Christian singers, songwriters, and music and movie producers are a prime target for big tech.

These singer/songwriters are fighting an uphill battle against bias. Even I have been a victim of Silicon Valley’s irresponsible policies.

As Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Tech Task Force, I am working with President Donald Trump and my colleagues to examine efforts to reform Section 230.

But we must not turn the United States Congress into the new speech police.

Here’s what I’ve been up to:

In 2018, Congress and the Donald Trump administration sent a strong message to Silicon Valley that no one is too big to hold to account for their actions.

We fought online sex traffickers through legislation and held Big Tech accountable for preventing a free and open internet in committee hearings

We won an important battle against traffickers, and the tech platforms that shield them, with the passage of the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act.

Last year was a big year for online free speech advocacy:

In the Senate Judiciary Committee, we exposed how tech platforms censor speech they disagree with.

I met with the other members of the Senate Commerce Committee, where we recently discussed ways Big Tech can fight extremism online without resorting to unfair censorship tactics.

Big Tech’s era of unaccountability is over:

We’re going to give Big Tech guide rails that will encourage innovation, while also making it clear that Congress will not tolerate policies that put speech and safety at risk.

The current 230 protections are too broad and ripe for abuse, but I have some ideas on how to get back on track.

Marsha’s Roundup

Tennessee has many COVID Heroes to thank and I took a few moments to give my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all their hard work.

I joined Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business and told her how Xi Jinping is seeking to bring Communist China back to the Mao era.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CST at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

