Recent Articles
Marsha Blackburn Report: Tackling Conservative Censorship
Washington, D.C. – There is no denying the influence that Big Tech has over our lives. But increasingly, companies like Google and Twitter have become comfortable with abusing Section 230 protections. Silicon Valley has crossed the line with irresponsible content moderation and outright censorship of conservative voices.
Conservatives have suffered under liberal mob rule. You may remember that in 2016, producers of the Christian film “I’m Not Ashamed” had to fight the content moderators at YouTube to keep the film’s trailer running on the platform. They are not alone.
Our wonderful Christian singers, songwriters, and music and movie producers are a prime target for big tech.
These singer/songwriters are fighting an uphill battle against bias. Even I have been a victim of Silicon Valley’s irresponsible policies.
As Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Tech Task Force, I am working with President Donald Trump and my colleagues to examine efforts to reform Section 230.
But we must not turn the United States Congress into the new speech police.
Here’s what I’ve been up to:
Last year was a big year for online free speech advocacy:
Big Tech’s era of unaccountability is over:
Tennessee has many COVID Heroes to thank and I took a few moments to give my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all their hard work.
I joined Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business and told her how Xi Jinping is seeking to bring Communist China back to the Mao era.
As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.
My Best,
