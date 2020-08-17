|
AAA urges Motorists to use Extra Caution Required as Schools Open
Nashville, TN – AAA is warning drivers to be cautious as schools begin to open across the state.
Normally drivers would expect to see increased foot traffic in school zones, sidewalks and crosswalks, but this year will be completely different, due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
With a mix of in-school and remote learning, motorists could find increased pedestrian traffic in neighborhoods as many students transition to remote and virtual learning options.
“Back to school season looks a little different this year, but it’s still important for motorists to be vigilant and keep safety top of mind, “ said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“Traditional school zone activity could move closer to home for many and we are urging drivers to remain alert and expect increased foot and bicycle traffic at all times throughout the day,” Cooper stated.
Tips for Drivers
Teen Drivers Face Unique Challenges
Teens are returning to school during the 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers, the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day where fatal crash rates for teen drivers rise. With virtual and alternative class schedules being offered across the state, teens may be spending more time on the roads unsupervised than they would in a typical school year.
Parents are the best line of defense to keep their teens safe behind the wheel. AAA recommends that now is good time for parents to revisit safe driving conversations with their teens. A parent-teen driving agreement is a great way to open the lines of communication with your teen driver and helps to set clear driving related expectations and restrictions in the household.
AAA offers a variety of resources for parents of teen drivers:
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
