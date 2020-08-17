Austin Peay State University offering free COVID-19 testing to students, employees

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) – in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health – is offering free COVID-19 Coronavirus testing on campus to faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions.

Boyd Health Services Testing is conducting the testing under the red tent from 9:00am-11:00am Monday-Friday at the rear entrance of the Ard Building at the corner of College Street and University Avenue.

Anyone getting a test can park in spots marked “Patient Parking Only.”

Testing will be offered on a drop-in first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary.

Upon arrival, patients will create an online account at everlywell.com/register and complete Boyd Health Services paperwork before getting their nasal swab from medical staff.

Patients will receive their results by phone or their online account within two-three days.

Boyd Health Services officials urge you to seek testing immediately if any of these conditions apply to you:

You have COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, new loss of taste, sore throat, nausea or diarrhea.

You have been in close contact (within six feet for 15 minutes or more) with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 Coronavirus.

You have been informed that you are a member of a group or team that is undergoing surveillance testing.

Anyone meeting these conditions and seeking testing is also asked to submit a COVID-19 Self Report form here.

To learn more about COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at Austin Peay State University, visit https://apsu.edu/health-and-counseling/boyd-health-services/covidtesting.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics