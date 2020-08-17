Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University offering free COVID-19 testing to students, employees

August 17, 2020
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) – in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health – is offering free COVID-19 Coronavirus testing on campus to faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions.

Austin Peay State University COVID-19 testing team. (APSU)

Boyd Health Services Testing is conducting the testing under the red tent from 9:00am-11:00am Monday-Friday at the rear entrance of the Ard Building at the corner of College Street and University Avenue.

Anyone getting a test can park in spots marked “Patient Parking Only.”

Testing will be offered on a drop-in first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary.

Upon arrival, patients will create an online account at everlywell.com/register and complete Boyd Health Services paperwork before getting their nasal swab from medical staff. 

Patients will receive their results by phone or their online account within two-three days.

Boyd Health Services officials urge you to seek testing immediately if any of these conditions apply to you: 

  • You have COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, new loss of taste, sore throat, nausea or diarrhea.
  • You have been in close contact (within six feet for 15 minutes or more) with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 Coronavirus.
  • You have been informed that you are a member of a group or team that is undergoing surveillance testing.

 


 

Anyone meeting these conditions and seeking testing is also asked to submit a COVID-19 Self Report form here.

To learn more about COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at Austin Peay State University, visit https://apsu.edu/health-and-counseling/boyd-health-services/covidtesting.


