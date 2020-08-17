|
Austin Peay State University offering free COVID-19 testing to students, employees
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) – in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health – is offering free COVID-19 Coronavirus testing on campus to faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions.
Boyd Health Services Testing is conducting the testing under the red tent from 9:00am-11:00am Monday-Friday at the rear entrance of the Ard Building at the corner of College Street and University Avenue.
Anyone getting a test can park in spots marked “Patient Parking Only.”
Testing will be offered on a drop-in first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary.
Upon arrival, patients will create an online account at everlywell.com/register and complete Boyd Health Services paperwork before getting their nasal swab from medical staff.
Patients will receive their results by phone or their online account within two-three days.
Boyd Health Services officials urge you to seek testing immediately if any of these conditions apply to you:
Anyone meeting these conditions and seeking testing is also asked to submit a COVID-19 Self Report form here.
To learn more about COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at Austin Peay State University, visit https://apsu.edu/health-and-counseling/boyd-health-services/covidtesting.
