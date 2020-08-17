This Week at APSU: Students are moving in, an art exhibit closed by the pandemic reopens

Clarksville, TN – Welcome, Austin Peay State University (APSU) students!

Students started moving in on Saturday, and they’ll continue to move in for the fall semester through Friday.

To read more about the move-in schedule, click here.

Hungry?

To see when and where to eat on campus during move-in week, go to https://dineoncampus.com/apsu/movein-week.

Need books, supplies and spirit gear?

The Ann R. Ross Bookstore – at its new location at Fourth and College streets – is open 7:30am-6:00pm Monday-Friday and 10:00am-4:00pm on Saturdays. Visit https://apsu.bncollege.com/shop/apsu/home for more details.

‘Spectacle’ exhibit reopens with renewed examination of life with – and without – sports

The New Gallery at Austin Peay State University, with support from The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design, is pleased to reopen Spectacle to kick off the 2020-21 exhibition season.

The exhibit reopens Wednesday, August 19th, and runs through September 18th.

Spectacle was closed early due to concerns about the spread COVID-19 Coronavirus back in March, but it has remained installed in The New Gallery. During this time of national shutdown and the cancellation of major sports leagues around the world, Spectacle, reopens to new conversations about the importance of sport and safety of large gatherings.

Though gallery hours will be limited this coming fall semester, The New Gallery will be open to visitors with limited occupancy and appropriate safety measures. Spectacle also will be available for viewing online via a 360º/4k VR video walk-through experience. In lieu of an in-person panel discussion with the exhibiting artists, a pre-recorded panel discussion will also be available online.

The exhibition will reopen to the public on August 19th and run through September 18th. The virtual walk-through experience will be available indefinitely.

To read more, click here.

APEX weekend starts Friday

The Austin Peay Experience Weekend, aka APEX Weekend, to help students get oriented with campus offerings before the semester kicks off. APEX will look a bit different this year because many events will be virtual and the others will be physically distanced. Students must wear face masks at the in-person events.

This year’s APEX highlights include:

Freshman Service Project, 9:00am-11:00am Friday, August 21st; 9:00am-11:00am Saturday, August 22nd; 1:00pm-3:00pm Saturday, August 22nd; and 1:00pm-3:00pm Sunday, August 23rd, at various locations.

“Rock the Quad” Ice Cream Social & GreekFest, 7:00pm Friday at the Quad.

The Seventh Annual Gov Run, 3:00pm, Saturday, August 22nd, at the Intramural Field.

Freshman Rave, 8:00pm at the Intramural Field.

Movie on the Lawn (“Remember the Titans”), 7:30pm-9:30pm Sunday, August 23rd, on Browning Lawn.

To see the complete list of events, click here.

Other Austin Peay happenings this week:

For information about other happenings at APSU, click here.

