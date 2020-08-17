We’ll Protect America’s Suburbs

Washington, D.C. – “The crime and chaos in Democrat-run cities have gotten so bad that liberals are even getting out of Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Rather than rethink their destructive policies, the left wants to make sure there is no escape,”

President Donald Trump and Housing & Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson write in The Wall Street Journal.

“A once-unthinkable agenda, a relentless push for more high-density housing in single-family residential neighborhoods, has become the mainstream goal of the left.”



“President Trump warned New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Sunday night that the federal government would act if his office fails to get a grip on the ongoing increase of violent crime in the city . . . [This weekend,] at least five people died in shootings across the city in at least 30 shootings,” Edmund DeMarche reports for Fox News.

“On Thursday, President Trump closed a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates . . . The agreement would not have been possible without the leadership of a president who refuses to do things the same old way just because ‘that’s how it has always been done,’” Senior Advisor Jared Kushner writes in The Washington Post.

This April, the Donald Trump Administration “launched a historic counternarcotics operation to target drug traffickers and disrupt the flow of illicit drugs to the United States. The narco-traffickers targeted include members of the illegitimate, thuggish regime of Nicolás Maduro and the Cartel de los Soles (‘Cartel of the Suns’) in Venezuela,” National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien writes in the New York Post.

