Legends Bank announces opening of Pleasant View branch

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, August 17th, 2020, Legends Bank announced the opening of its newest location in Pleasant View (Cheatham County). The new branch is located at 2528 Hwy 49E (Suite C) and provides 2,400 square feet of office space.

“This is our ninth branch in the Middle Tennessee area,” said President and CEO, Tommy Bates. “The Pleasant View location is ideal because it provides an extension of the bank’s existing market between Montgomery County and Davidson County.”

“There has been recent market disruption due to bank mergers and acquisitions in the area, leaving the community with no hometown bank. We saw Pleasant View as a desirable location with growth potential and hired local staff from the area to serve the banking needs of the greater Pleasant View community,” Bates stated.

The Pleasant View branch is fully staffed with local, experienced bankers. Some familiar faces for both Legends and the Cheatham County area include Hayes Wellington, AVP/Business Banker, who has been with the bank since 2016, and John Morrow, VP/Business Banker.

John has worked in Pleasant View and Ashland City for over 10 years and both he and Hayes have been active in the community. Other local staff includes Andre Valentin, Branch Manager, and Drew Crook, Personal Banker.

“We are thrilled to be in Pleasant View, said Britney Campbell, SVP/Marketing and Public Relations. “The charm of Cheatham County is easy to embrace and the people within the community have made us feel welcome before we ever opened our doors! We look forward to engaging the community and working with local organizations and leaders to be a part of the area’s future growth.”

Like our other branches, this location boasts a modern and vibrant look. It has an open concept and provides customers the ability to receive both traditional and digital banking services. While the branch office is open, the staff continues to take proper precautions related to the pandemic to ensure the safety and wellness of our customers and employees.

The Pleasant View office will be open Monday – Thursday, 8:30am to 4:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:30amto 5:30pm.

About Legends Bank

Legends Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legends Financial Holdings, Inc., with nine bank locations in Middle Tennessee, serving Clarksville, Nashville, Brentwood, and now Pleasant View. More information about Legends Bank can be found at legendsbank.com.

