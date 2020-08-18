Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Missing Person Franklin Luppe

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff Office Deputies are searching for a missing elderly man in the Adams, Tennessee area.

Franklin Luppe, 83, was last seen Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of North Stroudsville Road wearing blue jeans and a brown polo shirt. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to his family, Luppe has health issues and did not take his medication this morning.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

