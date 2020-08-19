|
2020 Tennessee High School Football season kicks off this Week
Murfreesboro, TN – The much anticipated start of the high school football season is this week and as many as 120 games will be played during Week 1, five of which will be played on Thursday.
As we all know, “Friday Night Lights” may not look the same this year and it’s important for everyone to do their part as our students return to play. The TSSAA believes that every adult and every participant must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by the association and conduct themselves safely and thoughtfully so that the schools can provide as many opportunities as possible for the student-athletes this fall.
School administrators and coaches are aware of the guidelines and requirements, but the general public can educate themselves on what is being asked of everyone attending and participating in high school games this season by visiting the Return to Play page at TSSAA.org.
Spectators should be prepared to wear masks and have their temperatures checked at the entry gates. Those that are or have recently experienced COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms will be asked to not enter the stadium.
Because stadium seating capacities will be limited to allow for physical distancing, check your school’s website or social media accounts for information on ticket availability. It is the host school’s discretion to honor passes, or offer any public ticket sales at all, because of capacity restrictions.
Five contests this week feature region matchups:
Gibbs at Knoxville Halls (Thur)
Only one team this week will face an opponent that is not a member of TSSAA when Richland travels to Rogers, AL.
The full scoreboard and schedules can be found at https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/.
Schools will be broadcasting 12 games this week on the NFHS Network live video streaming platform. With an NFHS Network subscription you can watch any and all games for one low monthly or annual fee. The games (with links to the broadcast) are:
Thursday, August 20th
Friday, August 21st
Saturday, August 22nd
Overall, nearly 70 contests in multiple sports are set to be broadcast by schools across the state on the NFHS Network this week, including 10 soccer games and more than 20 volleyball matches. For a list of all events this week on the Network, go to https://tssaasports.com/nfhsnetwork/.
Watching the games is easy, whether it’s on your computer, tablet or smartphone or on Apple TV, Roku, or Amazon Fire TV. Download the NFHS Network app from Google Play or the iTunes App Store and take the live coverage with you wherever you go.
All NFHS Network events are available to watch online at NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network Live App for iOS and Android.
