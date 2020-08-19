APSU Football game against East Tennessee postponed

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team saw its 2020 contest against East Tennessee postponed due to the Southern Conference and ETSU’s postponement of all fall sports in response to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The game, originally scheduled for September 26th, 2929 at Fortera Stadium, will be rescheduled in a future season.

APSU continues its preparation for the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff against Central Arkansas and scheduled August 29th at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The Governors also have a September 19th game at Cincinnati as part of its fall nonconference slate.

