Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold special called meeting this Friday
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, August 21st, 2020, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting at 11:00am.
During this meeting, the board will approve the presidential search committee, along with the timeline and process for the University’s presidential search.
The board has contracted with Storbeck Search & Associates to conduct a national search.
Earlier this summer, Dr. Alisa White was named the new president of Sam Houston State University in Texas. On August 10th, Dannelle Whiteside, APSU vice president of Legal Affairs, became the University’s interim president.
To watch the meeting live on Zoom, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/94124694297. To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit https://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.
For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7559.
