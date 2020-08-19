Clarksville area Pets of the Week for August 19th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of August 12th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Patrick is a handsome 4-year-old male Shar-Pei/pit bull terrier mix. He is a super sweet boy and just loves people. Patrick would make an excellent companion.

Sammon is a young orange and white male domestic shorthair with mesmerizing eyes. This friendly boy is patiently waiting for his new home and a part of his adoption fee is sponsored.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Aries is a 2-year-old, 48-pound neutered male German shepherd/Shiba Inu mix. He is house and crate trained and gets along well with other dogs but prefers a home without children for now. Aries was abandoned by his owner and needs a home with lots of love and structure. He loves people but low-growls when being reprimanded, so a slightly more experienced dog owner that can redirect this behavior would be ideal.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Hanita was adopted for a day and returned due to no fault of her own. At age two, this longhaired calico girl is beautiful and sweet. She likes to be patted and comes forward for attention. We hope this pretty little lady soon finds someone who will love her forever. She is vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart by appointment only through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Blue is a 5-6-year-old neutered male treeing walker coonhound. He is fully vetted and has settled in nicely to be a family companion pet. He knows some basic commands, does well on a leash, and is doing well on house-training.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Fiona is 2-year-old spayed female mixed breed with a beautiful chocolate coat. She graduated from obedience and socialization training, is fully vetted, house trained, and knows basic commands. Fiona is wonderful to be around and has a great attitude and personality. She is full of life and energy. She loves to play with toys and enjoys her time outside.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Lucy is an adult spayed female shepherd/spaniel mix. She is an energetic dog who loves to play with toys. Lucy likes to be around her people and barks when she is in her kennel and cannot see you. She needs the tv or music on if she is in her kennel at night to lower her anxiety. Lucy needs help remembering that it is time to go outside. She is crate trained and gets along great with most dogs.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Jade is a 1-year-old, 16-pound spayed female dachshund/chihuahua mix. She is fully vetted, house trained, and has a microchip. Jade is a sweet girl. She is a little skittish but comes around quickly. Jade loves sleeping in bed next to her people.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Tragic is an adult male pit bull terrier mix who came to the rescue because his owner passed away. He is fully vetted and house trained. Tragic is a super sweet boy and seems to get along well with other dogs. He would make a great companion.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

