Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Heritage Park Skate Park to under go Repairs

Heritage Park Skate Park will remain Open.

Clarksville, TN – Starting today, Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, Clarksville Parks and Recreation reports Heritage Park’s skate park, located at 1241 Peachers Mill Road will undergo repairs. Work will be isolated to the quarter pipe and is expected to take 7-10 days.

While repairs are underway the remainder of the facility will remain open. Patrons are encouraged to avoid the area under construction until the work is complete.

For more, contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476 or *protected email*

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics