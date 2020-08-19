FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: August 19th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

The FDA is providing two new flowcharts and supporting information on respirators:

For health care providers and facilities: Considerations for Selecting Respirators for Your Health Care Facility

For manufacturers and distributors: Manufacturing and Distributing Respirators for Health Care Use in the United States Under an Existing Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The FDA has updated its COVID-19 Resources for Health Professionals page to include the CURE ID app. CURE ID allows clinicians to quickly and easily share their experiences treating COVID-19 Coronavirus patients and patients with other difficult-to-treat infectious diseases.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 217 tests under EUAs; these include 176 molecular tests, 39 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

