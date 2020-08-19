|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Missing Person Franklin Luppe has been located
Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff Office reports that missing person Franklin Luppe, 83, has beeen located.
MCSO had been searching for Luppe in the Adams, Tennessee area.
The family would like to thank all who assisted in his safe return.
