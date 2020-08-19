|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,922 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, August 19th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 135,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Wednesday, August 19th, 2020. That is an increase of 1,922 cases from Tuesday’s 133,281. There have been 1,412 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been thirty new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 2,212. There has been twenty one deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Twenty eight new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 1,678. There have been twenty three deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been fourteen new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 670. There has been nine deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been thirteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 794. There has been five deaths in Dickson County because of the virus. One new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is sixty eight. There have been seven new cases of the virus reported in Benton County. The total is at 197. There has been two death in Benton County due to the virus.
One new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 146. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been fifteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 426. There have been six deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
Thirteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at 357. There has been three deaths in Henry County due to the virus. Four new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is eighty nine
There have been three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 543. There have been six deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 22,326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 136 cases from Tuesday’s 22,190. There have been 235 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 5,507,556 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 44,580 cases in 24 hours from Tuesday’s 5,462,976. There have now been 172,511 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,391 deaths from Tuesday’s 171,120.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
