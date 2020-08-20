Austin Peay State University recieves Piano Gift from Kay Martin for All-Steinway School Initiative

Clarksville, TN – Kay Martin recently contributed an in-kind gift of a Steinway piano to the Austin Peay State University Department of Music. The gift enabled the department to acquire two new Steinway instruments.

The gifted piano previously belonged to Mrs. Martin’s late husband, APSU alumnus Larry Martin (‘67).

Over the years, the Martins generously supported a variety of Austin Peay State University programs. Mrs. Martin attended APSU before going on to complete her bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and she is also a past president of the APSU National Alumni Association.

Before their retirement, Mrs. Martin was a teacher for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and Mr. Martin worked for First Financial Corporation. He also was an accomplished visual artist who began studying oil painting at APSU at age 65. Mr. Martin started playing piano in his grandparents’ church at age nine.

“When Larry played the Steinway, he became the Steinway,” Mrs. Martin said. “He and the piano became one.”

With support from donors like Mrs. Martin, the APSU Department of Music plans to purchase a total of 65 new Steinway & Sons pianos, enabling Austin Peay State University to earn an All-Steinway School designation and to establish an endowment for the future care, tuning and maintenance of the instruments. Steinway & Sons pianos are known for their rich, unrivaled sound, incomparable tone and pristine touch. Students can use the instruments for practice as well as performance. New pianos will include a range of types from upright to grand.

“Attaining the All-Steinway School designation will elevate the status of the APSU Department of Music, enable us to reach more students through piano programs that we do not currently offer, enrich the quality of our current programs and empower new community outreach programs,” Chair of the APSU Department of Music Dr. Eric Branscome said. “We greatly appreciate this gift, as it brings us closer to earning this distinction.”

To support Austin Peay State University’s All-Steinway School Initiative, contact the APSU Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics