Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 20th 2020

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing sidewalk construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26).

Nightly, from 12:00am-11:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.





Montgomery County

Resurfacing on SR 13 from near US 41A (SR 12) (LM 19.60) to SR 48 (LM 21.25).

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

Nightly, from 10:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

Nightly, from 10:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Cheatham County

Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

From now through October 2020, the roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

Davidson County

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

Attenuator Repair on I-24/I-40

On Thursday, August 20th, from 10:00pm-5:00am, Exit 211 on I-40WB/I-24WB will be closed in order to replace an attenuator (Exit 211 goes to I-24WB/I-65NB via the Silliman Evans bridge to Nissan Stadium/East Loop).

I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am excluding Friday and Saturday, there will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

From now through Friday, September 4th, the I-24 eastbound on-ramp from Hickory Hollow Parkway will be closed to allow for ramp tie-in work as part of the interchange project at Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to I-65, including bridge expansion

Nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

Installation of sign structure on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 56

Nightly, from 8:00pm-6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 55 for demolition of median wall.

Sign replacement on I-24 westbound

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures from MM 46-47 westbound for sign replacement.

Robertson County

Resurfacing on SR 49 from east of SR 257 (L.M. 6.00) to SR 25 (L.M. 16.78)

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

Humphreys County

On Thursday, August 20th, from 7:00pm-2:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 eastbound at MM 145 for pothole patching.

From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

