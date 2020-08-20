Clarksville Parks and Recreation says one week remains to enter Riverfest Virtual Talent Competition

Clarksville, TN – As the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic continues to have a widespread impact, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is adapting the traditional three-day Riverfest celebration into nearly two weeks of in-person and virtual events.

The Riverfest Virtual Talent Competition is included in the lineup of events, and only one week remains for contest entries.

Participants have until August 26th, 2020 to complete an online application that includes a video of their performance that is no more than four minutes in length.

Finalists will be selected on August 27th by a diverse panel of judges.

Final videos will be posted online September 1st-11th for the public to vote on their favorite. The winner will be announced on September 12th and will perform before the Riverfest 2021 headliner.

“We know Clarksville has talented people in every corner,” said Kara Zahn, Event Planning Supervisor for Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “This is a great opportunity to showcase those talents and possibly perform in front of thousands of people next year!”

The 5 finalists videos will be reshot and produced by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department once selected.

More information about Riverfest 2020 can be found at ClarksvilleRiverfest.com.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

