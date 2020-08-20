President Donald Trump issues joint statement with Prime Minister of Iraq

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump welcomed Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of Iraq to the White House today, Thursday, August 20th, 2020—the Iraqi leader’s first visit since assuming office in May.



“We’re down to a very small number of soldiers in Iraq now. We defeated the ISIS caliphate in Iraq and Syria,” President Trump said. “I think our relationship [with Iraq] now is better than ever before.”

