Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department opens New Parking Lot at Clarksville Greenway

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has opened a new parking lot at the Pollard Road Trailhead of the Clarksville Greenway.

The popularity of the Clarksville Greenway has grown rapidly over the years, and the Pollard Road Trailhead is the most used access point.

The new lot will help alleviate the parking problems and will help visitors avoid parking alongside Pollard Road.

“We know our patrons love that trailhead because of the easy access to either trail,” said Jennifer Letourneau, Director of Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “We’re happy to open this new parking lot and solve the parking issues.”

With additional parking now available, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reminds patrons using the Pollard Road Trailhead that parking outside of designated spots is a violation and can result in a ticket. Vehicles parked alongside Pollard Road hinder emergency vehicles and other equipment from entering the park.

Mary’s Oak and Heritage Park Trailheads are available as alternate entrances to the Clarksville Greenway.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics