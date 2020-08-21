Nashville State Community College will provide Laptops, Hotspots, Calculators for Students

Nashville, TN – Nashville State Community College is providing laptops, hotspots, and calculators to students that need technology for the fall semester.

All classes will be virtual the first week, beginning Monday, August 24th, 2020.

Nashville State has four options for students to take classes this semester: virtual, hybrid, online, and on campus face-to-face.

All options include the use of technology, so Nashville State created a free technology loan program for students.

Students can request a laptop, hotspot, and calculator. The loaned devices can be used from home until the end of the semester when they will need to be returned.

The College says that in order to be eligible for the loan program, you must be:

Fall 2020 semester student

Degree or certificate-seeking

Have a zero balance on your student account

It is first come, first serve.

“We know that not all students have access to technology, and we want our students to be successful. This loaner program is just one of the many ways we are working to support their efforts,” said Carol Martin-Osorio, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management.

Interested registered students need to fill out a short Student Device Checkout Request form.

