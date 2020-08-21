Students get introduced to Austin Peay State University at Camp R.O.W.

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) first-ever Camp R.O.W. wrapped up this week as a huge success even though organizers had to find innovative ways to provide the summer camp-style experience while meeting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mask and physical distancing guidelines.

Austin Peay State University unveiled Camp R.O.W. as a new opportunity open to all incoming Governors to attend a multiday “summer camp” experience focused on building connections with the APSU community.

“I have been amazed by the bravery of these freshman,” said Clayton Sheehan, assistant director of recreation programs.

“They’re going into a whole new chapter of their lives during a pandemic, but it’s not holding them back. They’re putting themselves out there, meeting new people and helping each other through this odd time,” Sheehan stated.

Camp R.O.W. attendees joined other incoming students to learn about Austin Peay State University, student opportunities and campus traditions.

R.O.W. stands for Registration, Orientation, Welcome. The camp was from Sunday to Friday and included day and night events.

Some of the highlights of the camp included:

“Battle at Fortera” – a relay race with a “minute to win it” challenge at each exchange – on Wednesday night.

The “Not So Formal” Freshman Formal on Tuesday night.

The dive-in movie and lip sync battle on Thursday night.

The challenge throughout the camp was to keep the students and organizers safe during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“Some of the unique ideas to maintain social distancing at events were we put out hula hoops for students to dance inside, and that was their ‘bubble,’” Sheehan said. “We also tried to highlight the social, emotional and mental health challenges that come with COVID-19, and we shared resources on how to address those.”

The emotional support students provide each other shined at the camp, he noted.

“At Camp R.O.W., I’ve seen new students opening up, lifting each other up, and getting excited to be Govs,” Sheehan said. “I know it’s going to be a hard year, but I believe we’re going to have 50 new students that are excited and proud to be represent Austin Peay State University no matter what!”

For more about Camp R.O.W., visit www.apsu.edu/camprow/

For more about University Recreation at APSU, go to www.apsu.edu/recreation/

For updates about how Austin Peay State University is navigating the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, visit www.apsu.edu/coronavirus/

