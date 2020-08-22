APSU’s Spectacle exhibit can be seen Virtually

Clarksville, TN – Anyone wishing to see the Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently reopened Spectacle exhibit at The New Gallery can do so without having to visit campus.

Gallery Director Michael Dickins has posted on YouTube a 360º/4k VR video walk-through experience of the exhibit.

If you want to see the exhibit in person, the gallery’s fall hours (which are subject to change) are 10:00am-3:00pm Tuesday-Thursday. You also can visit by making an appointment with Dickins. Curator talks are available to classes/groups of less than 15 people.

If you visit in person, you must wear a mask and maintain physical distancing from other patrons.

For more information about visiting, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

You can see the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0dTa2Sa5bA.

The exhibition is open through September 18th. The virtual walk-through experience will be available indefinitely. All events are free and open to the public.

About the exhibit

Spectacle is supported by the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design and launches the 2020-21 exhibition season.

Spectacle opened originally last spring semester but was closed in March due to concerns about the spread COVID-19 Coronavirus in March. Because the exhibit remained installed during the nation shutdown and cancellation of major sports around the world, Spectacle reopened earlier this month to new conversations about the importance of sport and safety of large gatherings.

Before the exhibit opened last spring, Michael Dickins, curator and director of The New Gallery, described Spectacle this way: “Spectacle is an exhibition that combines basketball and visual culture. It’s a three-person show that features the work of Brandon Donahue, Vesna Pavlović and Chris Boyd Taylor.”

Dickins originally envisioned the exhibit to coincide with March Madness, “the distinctly American phenomena surrounding collegiate basketball” during which spectators are “inundated with capitalist-driven, basketball-related imagery.”

The pandemic led to the cancellation of March Madness and nearly all American sports, but they have started to trickle back this summer, delivering an entirely unprecedented experience, one in which spectators are removed from stadiums and arenas.

To learn more

For more about the artists and their work, visit: www.brandonjaquezdonahue.com, www.vesnapavlovic.com and www.walkingcubes.com.

