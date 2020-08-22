|
Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees forms search committee to find new APSU president
Clarksville, TN – During a special called meeting on Friday, August 21st, 2020 Austin Peay State University’s Board of Trustees established a 23-member search committee to help find a highly qualified individual to serve as the University’s 11th president.
Earlier this month, Dr. Alisa White left APSU after six years to serve as president of Sam Houston State University in Texas. Dannelle Whiteside, vice president for legal affairs, was named interim president.
“Finding just the right leadership to guide the University in the years to come is a significant responsibility,” Mike O’Malley, search committee chair and chairman of the APSU Board of Trustees, said in a letter to campus on Friday. “We are grateful for the willingness these committee members have demonstrated to give of their time and insights to this important process.”
The committee – made of Austin Peay State University faculty, staff, students and alumni, along with trustees, community members and civic leaders – will work with Storbeck Search & Associates, a national higher education leadership search firm, to conduct a national search.
The search committee members include:
Storbeck Search & Associates will work with the search committee to identify candidates and assist the committee in making its recommendations to the APSU Board of Trustees. The firm previously assisted in the Austin Peay State University’s provost search, which brought Dr. Maria Cronley campus.
In the coming weeks, students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and friends of the University will receive an email survey seeking their input on the presidential search.
“After gathering information from the campus, the consulting team, in conjunction with the search committee, will create the search prospectus, an important document that will describe the University, as well as the leadership agenda for the next president,” O’Malley said in his letter to campus. “This profile will be an important recruitment tool as we move forward with the search.”
The Austin Peay State University University will provide more updates on the presidential search as the process continues over the next few months.
