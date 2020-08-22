FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: August 22nd, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that it has taken the following actions in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to NovaSterilis, Inc. for its Nova2200, which uses the NovaClean decontamination process.

Nova2200 can be used to decontaminate compatible N95 respirators for single-user reuse by healthcare personnel (HCP) to prevent exposure to pathogenic biological airborne particulates when there are insufficient supplies of face-filtering respirators (FFRs) during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The FDA issued a letter to health care providers (HCP) and health care facilities alerting them of the potential that passive protective barriers (those without negative pressure) pose an increased health risk to patients and HCPs when treating patients who are known or suspected to have Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 218 tests under EUAs; these include 176 molecular tests, 39 antibody tests, and 3 antigen tests.

About the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

