Israel-United Arab Emirates Deal proves that President Donald Trump’s Foreign Policy is Working

Washington, D.C. – “President Donald Trump has so far been a remarkably successful foreign-policy president. His success lies in his ability to identify America’s national interest clearly and pursue it without regard to outdated ideological investments,” Daniel McCarthy writes in The American Conservative.



From China to Iran to the new Middle East deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, “Donald Trump can succeed where the others fail because he is transactional, not ideological, and he looks out for the American interest—which is peace through stability—rather than trying to bring about peace through perfection.”

“More than 1,000 arrests have been made in major metropolitan cities since the Department of Justice launched Operation Legend in July,” Danielle Wallace reports. “Operation Legend is the heart of the federal government’s response to this upturn in violent crime,” Attorney General William Barr said. Read more in Fox News.

“Catholic churches across the country have been open for up to four months since shelter-in-place orders were lifted . . . The Good News: for Catholic churches following [CDC] guidelines, no outbreaks of COVID-19 have been linked to church attendance,” doctors Paul Cieslak, Timothy Flanigan, and Thomas McGovern write in RealClearScience.

“Millions of Californians have lost power in recent days amid a brutal heat wave, and state regulators warn of more outages in the days and perhaps years to come. Welcome to California’s green new normal . . . California’s Independent System Operator (Caiso) has been warning for years that the state’s increasing dependence on intermittent renewables, especially solar, is making it harder to ensure reliable power,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

