Clarksville LG Electronics Manufacturing Plant produces 1 Millionth Washing Machine

Clarksville, TN – The LG Electronics home appliance manufacturing plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, has produced its 1 millionth washing machine.

This milestone is a tribute to the hundreds of men and women producing LG’s award-winning washers in the United States, according to LG Electronics North America CEO Thomas Yoon.

“In addition to commemorating LG’s top-rated washing machines for American consumers, this milestone highlights LG’s proud role as a strong contributor to the local economy and leading employer in America,” he said.

The millionth washer – a new ENERGY STAR® certified front-load model with smart features – rolled off the production line this week at the $360 million factory, believed to be the world’s most advanced, integrated washing machine production plant. The million-square-foot plant has “increased LG’s competitiveness in the United States., increasing speed to market and responsiveness to changing market conditions,” Yoon said.

Since constructing the factory, the company has been ramping up production of LG’s award-winning washing machines. LG front- and top-load washers are ranked #1 according to a leading U.S. consumer magazine.

LG also holds the #1 spot in overall customer satisfaction across its home appliance portfolio that includes laundry and other major appliances according to the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index® rankings.*

*According to the 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers. The ACSI is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 250,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. To learn more about the American Customer Satisfaction Index, visit www.theacsi.org. LG is second to none in product quality and value, tieing with another manufacturer in this year’s report, according to the 2019 ACSI survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Tennessee in Clarksville is part of LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The “Life’s Good” marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people’s happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow.

LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com

Related Stories

Sections

Topics