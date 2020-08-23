Honda recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles due to Delayed or Inoperative Rearview Camera/FMVSS 111

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Pilot, 2019-2020 Odyssey and 2019-2020 Passport vehicles. Incorrect central network software programming may cause several errors to occur that can delay or prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.

A delayed or inoperative rearview camera display can reduce the driver’s view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V440000

Manufacturer: Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)

Components: Electrical System, Back Over Prevention

Potential Number of Units Affected: 499,342

MAKE MODEL YEAR HONDA Odyssey 2019-2020 HONDA Passport 2019-2020 HONDA Pilot 2019-2021

Summary

As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rearview Mirrors.”

Remedy

Honda will notify owners that updated software is available. Owners have the option to either follow the mailed instructions to download and update the software for free, or visit a dealer to have the software update performed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23rd, 2020. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1.888.234.2138. Honda’s number for this recall is Y7Y.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

