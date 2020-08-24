Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts announces new Fall Virtual Classes

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced its class lineup for fall – incorporating new virtual classes. The instruction will continue to be top-notch and personable, but with the added safety and comfort of home.

“During these uncertain times, the safety of our students and instructors is our first priority,” said Dawn Martin Dickins, the CSA coordinator.

Teaching virtually also gives the CSA an opportunity to reach outside of our community, she noted.

“Just today, I was contacted by someone in Texas who was interested in taking one of our virtual classes,” Dickins said.

Registration is now open, and instructors are eager to get started.

Instructors, students lean on each other to learn, grow

CSA is as rewarding for the school’s teachers as it is for the students.

“I enjoy teaching for CSA because we engage with students from a variety of backgrounds, and their experiences inform their writings,” said Shana Thornton, who teaches one of the creative writing classes. “I’m always fascinated by what I learn from students as they share their stories and poems in class.

“Last year, it was especially entertaining and rewarding to hear the students read at Hudubam bookstore from work created in the class,” she added.

Karen Orozco, the school’s digital photography instructor, loves the spark she sees when a student grasps the lesson.

“It’s rewarding to see your student’s confidence in photography grow,” she said. “It never fails; the look in their eyes when they understand the proper use of their camera. Their photographs go from simple everyday shots to a personal and artistic creation.”

Tyler Spuzzillo, who teaches Beginning Guitar and Beginning Ukulele classes said the lessons extend outside the classroom.

“My goal as an educator is to teach students how to learn, so that they may teach themselves after class has ended,” he said.

Affordable classes open to the public

Community engagement is at the heart of the CSA. All classes offered through CSA are affordable and open to the public. While fees vary, enrollment at APSU is not required to take part in any CSA course and most classes do not require any prior experience.

CSA courses are skill-based, allowing students to focus on personal goals. Without competition or the pressure to perform, students can enjoy a relaxed environment while still learning from the experts.

“We are offering virtual classes this fall but hope to be back on the APSU campus in the spring,” Dickins said.

CSA Fall 2020 virtual classes include:

Beginning Guitar.

Beginning Ukulele.

Creative Writing Basics.

Digital Photography.

To learn more and to register for courses, visit the CSA’s website at www.apsu.edu/csa or contact Dickins by email at *protected email* .

