|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Fort Campbell begins Major Home Construction, Renovation of on base Housing Newer: Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison: Together Above All, Excellence Through All »
Loaves and Fishes distributes Four Tons of Food to 18 Local Agencies
Clarksville, TN – On a cloudy Saturday, August 22nd, 2020, just under the tattered brick of the Frosty Morn factory, a red Loaves and Fishes banner waved in the air.
One dozen trucks with trailers representing 14 local agencies lined the circular gravel drive.
A dozen masked-volunteers representing Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, Operation Stand Down, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Freshman Class brought 80-pound boxes arranged in stacks under a small awning.
At precisely 10:00am, Dr. Rita Burnett, with a clipboard in hand navigated the line of trucks.
“This one needs six!” Burnett yelled, and the swarm of volunteers descended on the truck to carefully arrange the 480 pounds of food in the tailgate.
The event is one of a series of bi-annual food distributions to local agencies. It reaches across five counties and two states, including Montgomery County, TN, and its surrounding counties in Tennessee and Christian County in Kentucky.
Over 1,000 people in need reap the benefits of the Loaves and Fishes warehouse distribution.
Choruses of “Have a Blessed Day!” rang between partner agencies as they gratefully left to continue their important work of serving those in need in Montgomery County.
SectionsNews
TopicsAPSU, Austin Peay State University, Christian County KY, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Frosty Morn Building, Loaves and Fishes, Montgomery County, Operation Stand Down, Rita Burnett, Tennessee
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed