Plasma Therapy a Promising Step in Fight Against COVID-19

Washington, D.C. – “On Sunday, President Trump announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing an emergency use authorization for (EUA) convalescent plasma in hospitalized patients, another step forward in the fight against COVID-19 Coronavirus,” Dr. Nicole Saphier writes for Fox News.

“It may not be the magic ticket to end the pandemic, but can it save lives if sufficient quantities of IgG [antibodies] are given early enough? Data from over 30,000 people in the study suggest so. And because of that, every American should be rejoicing.”

Today, President Donald Trump visited Flavor 1st Growers and Packers, who earlier this year “partnered with Baptists on Mission to help fulfill the mission of Farmers to Families, a $3 billion U.S. Department of Agriculture program that buys food from farmers that would otherwise go uneaten,” Mackensy Lunsford reports in the Asheville Citizen-Times.

“As the economy recovers, it is essential that low-income workers can resume the great trajectory of opportunity they were on before the pandemic hit. Nearly 8,800 disadvantaged communities, home to approximately 35 million low-income individuals, are already seeing billions of dollars in new investments due to their status as ‘opportunity zones,’” write HUD Secretary Ben Carson and White House Domestic Policy Council Director Brooke Rollins for Fox News.

“Catholic schools are reopening for classroom instruction in Chicago—that is, unless the teachers union can get the politicians to shut them down . . . Unions fear that they’ll look bad if private schools open successfully while keeping Covid-19 contained. The decent approach should be to wish them success,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

