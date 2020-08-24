This Week at APSU: We made it back to class! Let’s keep it going!

Clarksville, TN – We made it! As you attend the first week of classes at Austin Peay State University (APSU), remember a few things:

Mask distribution: On Monday and Tuesday, APSU cloth masks will be distributed in numerous areas across campus. You can find masks on tables at the entrances to academic buildings, at the ASK ME tents, in the Morgan University Center and at Public Safety.

Tents set up: Tents have been placed in certain areas in the academic core to provide additional study and workspaces. These tents are a great place to attend online classes, relax between classes or eat your lunch. Tables and chairs will be set up to ensure social distancing. Each tent has a maximum capacity of 24 individuals.

Personal responsibility: The University has prepared our campus to be as safe as possible as we return to on-ground classes. We need your help to ensure we remain as safe as possible. Please follow all the guidelines and requirements. Together, we can help stop the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus on the APSU campus.

Stay healthy, safe and informed with PeayMobile: The University’s mobile app – PeayMobile – has new features to help keep you safe and healthy during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. You can click on the “Pre-Screen & Self-Reporting Forms” to complete a daily pre-screening check or to self-report if you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus or have symptoms. Download the app now. Visit campusapp.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the free APSU app today.

QR code check-ins: To help us effectively contact trace any positive cases on campus, the University wants all students, faculty and staff to check in when they enter classrooms, sit at community tables or visit other communal spaces. QR codes are on doorways and tables around campus. Whenever you enter a classroom or sit at one of these tables, please scan the QR code with the PeayMobile app.

Need books, supplies and spirit gear? The Ann R. Ross Bookstore – at its new location at Fourth Street and College Street – is open 7:30am-6:00pm Monday-Friday and 10:00am-4:00pm on Saturdays. Visit https://apsu.bncollege.com/shop/apsu/home for more details.

Boyd Health Services offering free testing to students, employees

Austin Peay State University – in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health – is offering free COVID-19 Coronavirus testing on campus to faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions.

Boyd Health Services Testing is conducting the testing under the red tent from 9:00am-11:00am Monday-Friday at the rear entrance of the Ard Building at the corner of College Street and University Avenue.

For more information about the testing, click here.

‘Spectacle’ exhibit at The New Gallery open for in-person, virtual visits

Anyone wishing to see Austin Peay State University’s recently reopened Spectacle exhibit at The New Gallery can do so without having to visit campus.

Gallery Director Michael Dickins has posted on YouTube a 360º/4k VR video walk-through experience of the exhibit. You can see the video above.

If you want to see the exhibit in person, the gallery’s fall hours (which are subject to change) are 10:00am-3:00pm Tuesday-Thursday. You also can visit by making an appointment with Dickins. Curator talks are available to classes/groups of less than 15 people.

If you visit in person, you must wear a mask and maintain physical distancing from other patrons.

For more information about visiting, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

The exhibition is open through September 18th. The virtual walk-through experience will be available indefinitely. All events are free and open to the public.

Other Austin Peay State University happenings this week:

The Student Life & Engagement Welcome Back T-shirt Handout is 11:00am-1:00pm Tuesday, August 25th, at the Morgan University Center Plaza. Click here for more information.

is 11:00am-1:00pm Tuesday, August 25th, at the Morgan University Center Plaza. Click here for more information. The 2020 Involvement Fair is 11:00am-1:30pm Thursday, August 26th, between Morgan University Center and the library. Click here for more.

is 11:00am-1:30pm Thursday, August 26th, between Morgan University Center and the library. Click here for more. For information about other happenings at APSU (and there are many this week), click here.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics