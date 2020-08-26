Clarksville area Pets of the Week for August 26th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of August 12th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Zach is a handsome adult male mixed breed whose elderly owner became ill and could no longer care for him. He is neutered and fully vetted. Zach is a sweet boy who likes other dogs and cats and loves people. He is always happy and would make an excellent companion.

Jesse is an adorable striped female domestic long-haired kitten. She is very curious and loves to play. Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Scaredy Cat is a 1 ½-year-old spayed female tabby. She is nervous and very skittish around anyone new, and will need a patient family who can gain her trust. She loves playing with a laser light. She may do best as an only pet or in a family with older children. Scaredy Cat likes the quiet life.

Find her Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Charlie is a 3-year-old spayed female cat who was surrendered by her owner. She has the most beautiful longhaired tortoiseshell coat. She is closely bonded to her companion Crowley, a handsome 7-year-old neutered gray male tabby and they would like to be adopted together. They are beautiful mellow cats in the prime of life, and they would be perfect for a family or person who wants a settled pair of felines. Both are vetted and litter trained.

Find them at PetSmart by appointment only through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Foxie is a young spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is coming out of her shell and wants to play. She loves attention, and loves playing with her feather wand. This beautiful girl is still a little hesitant about being held, but loves to be petted.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shemp is a 5-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier whose owner passed away. He graduated from socialization and obedience training, is fully vetted and house trained. This handsome boy loves people and would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Calvin is a handsome 5-year-old, 80-pound, neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is house trained and gets along great with children and most dogs, but prefers a home without cats. Calvin is calm and cuddly in the home, but ready to romp and play outside. He has skin allergies and will need to continue his medication and treatment as needed.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shaggy is a 3-year-old, 40-pound spayed female pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. She is fully vetted and house trained. Shaggy loves people and gets along well with other dogs, but is aggressive with her food and toys. This sweet girl would make a wonderful companion.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton is a 2-year-old neutered male American bulldog mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Hamilton is an amazing boy who adores his people. He does not get along with cats and would do best as an only dog in a home.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

