U.S. Representative Mark Green introduces the Protecting Federal Networks Act

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, August 25th, 2020, U.S. Representative Mark Green introduced the Protecting Federal Networks Act to strengthen the ability of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to address cyber threats on Federal government systems.

The Protecting Federal Networks Act gives CISA the authority to hunt for and address threats and vulnerabilities on the .gov domain, facilitating critical information-sharing across agencies and clarifying CISA’s mandate to protect America’s cyber infrastructure.

“I’m proud to introduce this bill strengthening our Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency by empowering our agents to hunt for cyber threats on the .gov domain,” said Representative Green.

“America’s cyber infrastructure is under constant attack from foreign adversaries like China, North Korea, Iran, and Russia, and our Federal government experiences countless cyber assaults from malicious actors each day. My Protecting Federal Networks Act gives CISA the authority it needs to search for threats on our Federal systems and quickly mitigate those threats and vulnerabilities. Congress cannot wait—we must act now to protect America’s networks and ensure the security of our Nation’s cyber infrastructure,” Representative Green stated.

Read U.S. Representative Mark Green’s bill here .

